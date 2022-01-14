 Australian town equals country's hottest temperature of 50.7 deg C, Latest World News - The New Paper
Australian town equals country's hottest temperature of 50.7 deg C

Australian town equals country's hottest temperature of 50.7 deg C
The Onslow data is not yet official, as it has not been "quality controlled".PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 14, 2022 07:01 am

SYDNEY (AFP) - A town in Western Australia on Thursday (Jan 13) equalled the country's hottest day on record, reporting a temperature of 50.7 deg C, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

The mercury rose to the sweltering milestone on Thursday afternoon in the remote coastal town of Onslow, the agency said.

"NEW Western Australian maximum temperature record and equal National temperature record!" the state's Bureau of Meteorology Twitter feed posted.

"Onslow reached an unprecedented - 50.7 deg C which is a WA record and equals Australia's hottest day set 62 years ago in Oodnadatta SA."

The tweet said the data was not yet official as it has not been "quality controlled".

A temperature of 50.7 deg C was recorded at Southern Australia's Oodnadatta Airport on Jan 2, 1960, according to the Bureau's website.

