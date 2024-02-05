Bali to collect tourism tax from Feb 14

The new tourism tax applies to those who are visiting mainland Bali as well as its surrounding islands.

All foreigners including Singaporean tourists will have to pay 150,000 rupiah (S$12.80) in tourism tax when they visit Indonesia’s Bali from Feb 14 onwards.

The new tourism tax applies to those visiting mainland Bali as well as its surrounding islands such as Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan.

Tourists arriving from other parts of Indonesia via land or domestic flights also have to pay the tax. Children are not exempted.

As the levy is collected per entry, island-hoppers who are going to nearby Lombok and Gili Islands, which lie outside of Bali province, will have to pay another 150,000 rupiah when they return to Bali.

Bali tourism chief Tjok Bagus Pemayun first announced the start date of the tourism tax in September 2023.

He had assured that payment can be processed at airport counters in no more than 23 seconds, reported The Bali Sun.

But according to a recent official notice, tourists are encouraged to pay the tax via the Love Bali website or app before leaving for Bali.

After payment is made, tourists should receive a tourism levy voucher in their e-mails, and they should save the voucher on their phones for scanning when they arrive in Bali airport or seaports.

The Bali provincial authorities said the tax collected will be used to improve tourist services, preserve Balinese culture and protect the environment.

Singaporeans and other Asean nationals can visit Indonesia for up to 30 days without a visa, but other tourists have to pay 500,000 rupiah for a 30-day visa on arrival, on top of the soon-to-kick in tourism tax.

In January, a steep entertainment tax of up to 75 per cent on services in karaoke lounges, nightclubs and spas was proposed.

But by early February, the plan was scrapped after the authorities faced pushback from business owners and hospitality players, who feared the tax would deter tourists from visiting the country.