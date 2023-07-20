'Beast' dad dangles screaming toddler from window as potty punishment

The young girl can be heard screaming for help and crying "daddy, daddy" in the video.

But her pleas fall on deaf ears as her father carries on dangling her in mid-air.

"Why don't you urinate in the bathroom? You prefer to urinate in your room, right?" he demands.

In a clip circulating on Chinese social media, the man is seen grabbing his toddler by the ankles and holding her upside down from what appears to be a second floor window of an apartment building even as other people walk by.

The unidentified man lives in the city of Shenyang, capital of the north-eastern Liaoning province, according to South China Morning Post. His daughter is believed to be around two to three years old.

A neighbour filmed the video last Wednesday and uploaded it.

The man is heard accusing the girl of running around her room and wetting herself instead of using the toilet.

She calls him “baba” as she cries in distress. He shouts at her to stop making noise.

Her ordeal lasted two to three minutes, Star Video reported.

Despite the neighbour shouting at the man to stop, he did not listen.

He reportedly pulled the girl into the flat only after a woman called on him to stop.

The viral video has clocked 46,000 comments and more than 630,000 views so far.

Netizens slammed the man's actions.

One of them wrote, "Is he really a father? Who would treat his child like this?"

One netizen even called the man "a beast who should be punished".

Many also expressed sympathy towards the child.

A local women’s federation last Friday said they have reprimanded the man. They are also providing psychological support to the girl.