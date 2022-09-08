 Chengdu extends lockdown of most districts as Covid-19 spreads, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Chengdu extends lockdown of most districts as Covid-19 spreads

Chengdu extends lockdown of most districts as Covid-19 spreads
People lining up for a Covid-19 test in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, on Sept 2, 2022.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Sep 08, 2022 10:33 am

BEIJING - Chengdu, capital of the south-western Chinese province of Sichuan, extended the lockdown of most of its districts on Thursday, hoping to stem further transmission of Covid-19 cases in the city of 21.2 million.

The local government reported 116 new local cases, down from 121 a day ago. Of the cases reported, 57 were symptomatic and 59 were asymptomatic.

The lockdown was expected to be lifted on Wednesday, but local government officials took extreme caution, saying "there are still risks of social spread in some areas," according to Chengdu authorities.

Residents under lockdown will be tested for the virus every day, Chengdu authorities said late on Wednesday, without giving a date on when the lockdown would be lifted.

Residents of a handful of districts that were released from a full lockdown will undergo mass testing on Sept 9 and Sept 11.

The mega city locked down last week as cases rose across several districts, allowing authorities to complete another round of mass testing. About 90 per cent of flights at Chengdu's Shuangliu Airport were cancelled last Monday.

Cliff rocks seen on a road near Lengqi town, in Sichuan province, on Sept 5, 2022.
World

More than 40 killed in Sichuan earthquake

Related Stories

Giant pandas Jia Jia and Kai Kai to extend their stay till 2027

China's 'fab four' make history at US Open

Thousands call new Chinese domestic violence helpline app

China this year has been battling to contain the highly transmissible Omicron variant, imposing various degrees of lockdown on cities to stop its spread.

Shanghai, locked down for two months in April and May, was one of the more prominent cities that were affected by China's so-called "dynamic zero-Covid-19 policy", where infections are to be stamped out when they emerge. - REUTERS

More On This Topic
China locks down parts of industrial centre Guiyang, Chengdu still shut after rise in Covid-19 cases
China's economy faces more damage as megacity Chengdu locks down
Related Stories
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study
'I caught Covid-19 three times': S'poreans reinfected with virus see milder symptoms
Animal market in Wuhan was epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic, say two new studies
Managing a persistent cough after Covid-19 recovery
Tackling S'pore's new Covid-19 wave: 10 ways to keep you and your loved ones safe
As Omicron subvariants power a Covid-19 infection surge, world govts keep calm and carry on
askST: Should you wait for new Covid-19 vaccines before taking your booster?
You can get flu and Covid-19 at the same time, say health experts
Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?
I proposed to my husband, married in Canada and caught Covid-19 on my honeymoon

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Chinacovid-19coronavirus