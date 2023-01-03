 China slams 'unacceptable' Covid rules on nationals abroad, Latest World News - The New Paper
China slams 'unacceptable' Covid rules on nationals abroad

Entrants from China undergo procedures to receive COVID-19 tests upon arrival at Incheon International Airport.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Jan 03, 2023 04:32 pm

BEIJING - China on Tuesday condemned fresh Covid-19 test requirements by around a dozen countries on passengers travelling abroad from its territory, warning it could take “countermeasures” in response.

“Some countries have taken entry restrictions targeting only Chinese travellers. This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing, warning that China could “take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity”. - AFP

