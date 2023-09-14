Couple caught having sex aboard UK flight to Ibiza, escorted off plane

It seems they simply couldn’t wait until the party got started.

Two passengers on a plane from the UK to the Spanish island of Ibiza – famous for its wild nightlife – were caught on video having sex in the toilets of an EasyJet flight.

The two partygoers were exposed by a steward who, after appearing to be pressured by the passengers, opened the door allowing the hundreds onboard to witness the shocking moment.

The partially clothed couple seemed to be in the midst of an intimate moment, with the man behind the woman.

The dramatic unveiling left passengers hooting and hollering.

According to reports online, the pair were detained once the plane had landed in Ibiza.

It's probable that their holiday was cut short by the Spanish authorities, who likely sent them back home after the viral incident.

Video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, with nearly 5 million views on X.