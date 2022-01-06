Cute dog 'defends' elderly woman after man teases her with fruit

In an adorable video posted on Reddit, a golden retriever "attacks" a man after he teases an elderly lady with a piece of fruit.

In the 15-second video, which has garnered more than 600,000 views, a man offers a piece of fruit to an elderly woman sitting on a couch, with a golden retriever next to her.

The man moves the fruit closer to the woman's mouth but before she can take a bite, he playfully pulls away and takes a bite of the fruit himself.

This instigates the dog to defend the lady, and "admonish" the man.

It uses its paws to ground the man – though not aggressively – pinning him to the ground.

The lady continues smiling as it all goes down.

Commenters on Reddit were thoroughly impressed with the dog.

"How can I stop watching the video?" one of them asks.

Others provided commentary into what was possibly going through the golden retriever’s mind at that moment.

"Hey! Don’t eat grandma’s piece!"

"You insult gan ma (grandma), you get da paw."