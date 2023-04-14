Dismembered woman found in bag at Johor bus stop; cops say she is most likely a foreigner

The woman's remains were found inside a bag left abandoned at a bus stop in Johor.

JOHOR BAHRU - The woman, whose decomposing remains were found inside a bag left abandoned at a bus stop in Johor on Thursday is believed to be a foreigner, police said on Friday.

Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the findings were based on the post-mortem report received by the police.

“We just received the report stating that there was no BCG scar on the victim’s left upper arm,” he told reporters during a road safety programme in Johor Bahru.

In Malaysia, the BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin) vaccination is given to all children at birth or the age of seven to prevent them from getting deadly forms of tubercolosis infections.

Datuk Kamarul said the police would get more details from the pathology unit of Hospital Sultanah Aminah, the hospital on the case.

“As of now, what I can tell you is that the victim is probably not a Malaysian,” he said, adding that the police did not receive any missing person’s report.

He said the victim suffered from head injuries believed to be caused by a blunt object.

He said the victim’s body was dismembered but declined to elaborate as police would gather more details from the hospital.

Mr Kamarul said that investigations would focus on the motive of the murder and whether there was more than one suspect involved in the case.

“Based on previous records, the nature of this case is similar to those related to revenge, and we are looking at that angle too,” he said.

The hospital’s pathology concluded the victim was likely to be a woman aged 25 and above, and that she had been dead for more than two weeks.

The police had received a distress call from a local man who made the grisly discovery around 1.50pm on Wednesday.

A police superintendent had said that over half of the body’s remains had been decomposed with maggots when it was found. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK