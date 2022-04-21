Don't flip! Restaurant in Melbourne offering $5,500 a month to prata chef

A Malaysian restaurant in Melbourne, Australia, is offering good money to hire a chef to flip roti canai — known as roti prata in Singapore.

Up to $5,500 a month, apparently.

RotiBar's listing on job portal Seek states that they "serve one of the finest Malaysian cuisine”, along with the bold claim that they have the "best roti in Melbourne".

They are hiring a roti canai chef as they are expanding, the listing added.

The full-time job pays A$60,000 to A$64,999 annually, which works out to about S$5,000 to S$5,500 a month. Management will also provide accommodation and staff meals.

In comparison, cooks and helpers at roti prata stalls here make between $2,000 and $3,000 a month, according to a food vendor TNP spoke to.

$5,500 ain't too shabby.

In case you’re excited to apply for the job and move Down Under, check and see if you satisfy these requirements first: