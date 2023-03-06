Srisun Express offering 7 free pratas to anyone in Man Utd jersey on Monday

Customers in Manchester United jerseys dining at Srisun Express in Serangoon Gardens on March 6, 2023. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

As goal after goal went past David de Gea early on Monday morning, the prata jokes started resurfacing on social media, with Liverpool fans and even neutral supporters taking the mickey out of Manchester United fans.

“Already, I’ve had three photos sent to me of seven prata kosong,” noted author and football pundit Neil Humphreys on Facebook. “You gotta laugh.”

The running joke seemingly started in 2019, when at least two prata chains offered Liverpool fans four free prata kosong (plain prata) in celebration of the Reds’ 4-0 demolition of Barcelona in the Champions League.

This time, another prata chain – Srisun Express – is offering United fans a similar deal: seven free roti prata if they turn up in their United jerseys on Monday at any of its four outlets, following United’s 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool. This was the Red Devils’ heaviest defeat since 1931.

The twist? Srisun’s owners are fans of the Red Devils themselves.

“We know that a lot of fans were upset about the loss, so we thought that we could at least put a smile on their faces,” said Srisun Express director Jayanthi Sundar, who added that this was the first time the chain has introduced such a promotion.

She also confirmed that the promotion would apply only to prata kosong.

The offer is applicable to dine-in customers till midnight at the restaurant chain’s four outlets – in Serangoon Gardens, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, Tampines St 43 and Bukit Batok West.

United fans have already started streaming into the outlets to drown their sorrows in dough and curry. Ms Jayanthi said she expected the crowd to pick up after 6pm.

She was confident they can handle the potential influx of customers, even if United goalkeeper de Gea could do nothing to stop the deluge of goals.

“We got a call from one of the fan clubs saying that they’re bringing 58 members to one of our outlets... We’ve got enough curries ready to go from our central kitchen if need be,” she said.

Some other brands have also capitalised on the 7-0 hiding.

This includes burger joint Hambaobao in Jalan Besar, which is offering a free 7UP soft drink each to all Manchester United fans only on Monday.