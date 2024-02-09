Expect less congestion at Johor Causeway over CNY period

The Johor Immigration Department anticipates more than 400,000 travellers entering Malaysia through the Causeway and Tuas Second Link during Chinese New Year.

IPOH – Action has been taken to ensure smoother traffic flow at the Johor Causeway over the Chinese New Year period, said Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Mr Loke said that although some congestion can be expected, traffic flow had been improved.

He said it used to take a few hours for Causeway traffic congestion to clear.

“Contra-flow lanes will be activated to help with traffic flow and more immigration and Customs counters will be open,” he said on Feb 8 at the Ipoh railway station after launching an open payment system – which lets passengers pay for rides using debit cards, credit cards or e-wallets – for railway company KTMB’s Komuter trains.

Mr Loke said checkpoint capacity at the Causeway would be maximised over the festive period.

On Feb 6, the Johor Immigration Department said it anticipated that more than 400,000 travellers would enter Malaysia through the Causeway and Tuas Second Link during Chinese New Year.

The department’s director, Mr Baharuddin Tahir, said it had implemented several measures to alleviate traffic congestion at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex Customs, Immigration and Quarantine checkpoints. – THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK