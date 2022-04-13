Father-daughter pair charged with murder of five-year-old girl

Khalid Redza Shuib, 41, and his daughter Nurshafwani, 18, were jointly charged for causing the death of Hanan Hasrul Izwan, five.

SEREMBAN (THE STAR) - A 41-year-old self-employed man and his daughter, a juvenile, have been jointly charged with the murder of a five-year-old girl whose skeletal remains were found near a residential area here on April 7.

Khalid Redza Shuib, 41, and his daughter Nurshafwani, who turns 18 in October, were jointly charged with murdering Hanan Hasrul Izwan, at a house in Taman Nee Yan near here at around 7pm on March 3.

No plea was recorded from the duo after they were charged before Magistrate Mohd Firdaus Saleh in court on Wednesday (April 13).

At a separate court, the male accused was produced before Magistrate Norzaliza Tesnim with the murder of 29-year-old Merriamah Abdullah Basam, whose remains were found in a ravine along Jalan Bukit Putus on March 20.

Her body was found when a jogger stopped to take some photographs nearby.

Police retrieving the skeletal remains of the 5-year-old girl in Taman Bukit Zamrud in Seremban on April 7. PHOTO: BERITA SEREMBAN/FACEBOOK

He allegedly committed the crime between March 13 and 15 at the same house.

No plea was recorded from the accused.

The father and daughter were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34, which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction or a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping.

Both magistrates fixed May 17 for next mention after the prosecution teams said they had yet to receive some relevant reports.

The male accused, however, pleaded guilty before Mohd Firdaus to a separate charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to one Siti Sharifah Aibiddin, 35, at the same house.

He was charged with committing the offence between Dec 1 last year and March 23.

The accused was charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine or both upon conviction.

Datuk Hanif Hassan, who kept a watching brief for Siti Sharifah’s family, then asked Mohd Firdaus to allow an impact assessment report from the victim to be presented in court.

The court allowed the application and fixed April 27 for sentencing.

At the Sessions Court later, the male accused claimed trial to another charge of causing grievous hurt to Siti Sharifah by splashing hot water on her, causing her to suffer serious burns.

He allegedly committed the offence between Dec 1 and March 23 at the same house.

He was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 20 years, fine and whipping if found guilty.

The male accused also pleaded not guilty to a charge of neglect against 20-month-old Sufiy Hasrul Izwan, who is Siti Sharifah’s son.

Murder victim Hanan Hasrul was Siti Sharifah’s daughter.

The accused allegedly committed the offences between Dec 1 and March 23.

He was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act which carries a fine of up to RM50,000 (S$16,000) or a jail term of up to 20 years or both upon conviction.

Sessions judge Rushan Lutfi Mohamed then fixed May 17 for mention.

The accused and his daughter were represented by Noor Azizi Abdull Aziz from the Legal Aid Bureau.