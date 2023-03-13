 Former president of Japan onsen hotel with bacteria levels 3,700 times over limit found dead, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Former president of Japan onsen hotel with bacteria levels 3,700 times over limit found dead

Former president of Japan onsen hotel with bacteria levels 3,700 times over limit found dead
Daimaru Besso allegedly changed the hot spring water in its public baths only two times a year, a violation of the Public Bath Houses Law.PHOTO: DAIMARUBESSO/FACEBOOK
Mar 13, 2023 02:30 pm

FUKUOKA - A former president of Daimaru Besso, a hot spring hotel with a long history in western Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture rocked by allegations that it changed the water in its baths only twice a year, was found dead, local police revealed on Sunday.

According to the police, the body of Mr Makoto Yamada was discovered along a mountainous road in Chikushino City early on Sunday and was later pronounced dead.

What read like a suicide note was found in his car, which was parked nearby, and prefectural police suspect he took his own life.

Japanese media reported the note read: “I am very sorry. I feel morally responsible for everything. Please take care of the rest.”

Daimaru Besso allegedly changed the hot spring water in its public baths only two times a year, a violation of the Public Bath Houses Law, and submitted falsified data to the prefectural government. Prefectural police are investigating the matter.

At a news conference late last month, Mr Yamada admitted making a false report. He said: “I told my staff it was OK not to change the bathwater as fewer people were using it.”

The man, known as Toco, posted a video of himself wearing a dog costume on his YouTube channel in February 2023.
World

Japanese man gets cage to fulfil canine fantasy

Related Stories

BTS’ Jungkook catches up with Physical: 100 star Choo Sung-hoon

Travelling to Japan with family? Book an apartment hotel

Japanese high school student stabbed teacher, mutilated multiple cats

Police searched the century-old ryokan last Friday after inspections in November found the bacteria levels in the bath waters had skyrocketed to 3,700 times the limit. - THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

JapanHOTELSPUBLIC HEALTH AND HYGIENE