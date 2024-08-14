Headless body found on railway tracks in Johor Bahru

The police said that the victim was fully dressed, wearing grey track bottoms and a white collarless T-shirt.

JOHOR BAHRU – Police are seeking the cooperation of those with missing family members after a headless body was found on railway tracks near Jalan Suka Ria in Kampung Melayu Majidee.

Johor Bahru South OCPD Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the discovery was made by the public at 7.53am on Aug 13.

“We received information about the discovery of the body of an unidentified man in an incomplete state. Investigations at the scene revealed that the victim is believed to have been struck by a train while on the tracks,” he said in a statement.

“The victim is estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old, of medium brown complexion and with a dragon-shaped tattoo on his back.”

ACP Raub added that the victim was fully dressed, wearing grey track bottoms and a white collarless T-shirt.

“Investigations did not find any signs or evidence of a struggle, nor were there any elements of criminal activity discovered on the victim’s body.

“The case has been classified as a sudden death report.

“The victim’s body has been sent to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for a post-mortem,” he added. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK