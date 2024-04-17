How KLIA shooting suspect got caught despite being careful

Hafizul Harawi being taken to court on April 16.

The suspect in the April 14 shooting at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Mr Hafizul Harawi, was very careful – or so he thought.

According to Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director M. Shuhaily M. Zain, the 38-year-old suspect harboured a personal grudge towards his estranged wife.

The couple, who co-own a travel agency, are in the midst of divorce.

At about 1.30am on April 14, Mr Hafizul went to Terminal 1 of the airport, where Madam Farah M. Isa (better known as Farah Cie) was waiting for the returning pilgrims under her care.

Mr Hafizul allegedly set off firecrackers before firing two shots at Madam Farah, who was standing about 4m away.

One of the shots hit Madam Farah's bodyguard Muhammmad Nur Hadith in the stomach as he shielded his employer.

Mr Hadith is now in stable condition after a successful surgery.

The Star reported that Mr Hafizul fled from the airport in a white Honda Civic. He changed the car's number plate before reaching Kota Baru in Kelantan in his bid to avoid detection.

He had with him four identity cards belonging to other people and used one of the cards to check into a hotel.

“Based on our investigations, he was making arrangements to leave the country," said Mr Shuhaily.

Mr Hafizul succeeded in evading the police for more than 35 hours.

Then he went to a private hospital to pick up his health check-up test results.

The police apprehended Mr Hafizul at the hospital after a brief struggle.

He is currently in remand while the authorities conduct further investigations.