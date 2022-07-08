 Japan's ex-PM Shinzo Abe shot at rally in Nara, shows no vital signs: Local media, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Japan's ex-PM Shinzo Abe shot at rally in Nara, shows no vital signs: Local media

Japan's ex-PM Shinzo Abe shot at rally in Nara, shows no vital signs: Local media
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was speaking at a rally in Nara when he collapsed, and a sound akin to a gunshot was reportedly heard.PHOTOS: SCREENSHOTS FROM NHK
Japan's ex-PM Shinzo Abe shot at rally in Nara, shows no vital signs: Local media
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe meeting voters in Tokyo on June 22, 2022.PHOTO: REUTERS
Walter Sim
Jul 08, 2022 11:38 am

TOKYO - Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe collapsed in the middle of a rally speech in Nara prefecture on Friday (July 8), local media reported.

Mr Abe was bleeding as he collapsed after a sound "akin to a gunshot was heard", the reports said.

Mr Abe was shot three times from behind with a shotgun, the media cited police as saying.

Reports said Mr Abe was being rushed unconscious to hospital and that his heartbeat had stopped.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested, Kyodo cited police as saying.

A gun has been recovered at the scene and the suspect was arrested for attempted murder, NHK reported. 

Mr Harumichi Shibasaki painting with watercolours in his atelier in Isumi, Japan, on May 25, 2022.
World

Japanese grandpa wins hearts, followers as art YouTuber

Related Stories

Kyoto's love-hate relationship with tourists endures as yen weakens

Exclusive Japanese, Korean goods at FairPrice Finest

Neymar scores from the spot again as Brazil pip Japan 1-0

Japan's ex-PM Shinzo Abe collapses in Nara after being shot:, no vital signs: Media | ST LIVE

Japan votes in an Upper House election on Sunday (July 10), where 545 candidates are vying for 125 seats.

The country has some of the strictest gun laws among  leading economies and shootings are rare.

Mr Abe, 67, was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, with two stints in office between 2006 and 2020. 

His record-setting second stint as prime minister before he resigned in 2020 brought stability to Japan after a revolving door of six administrations, including a previous one led by him.

He helped Japan escape from a cycle of deflation, endured a Trump administration that questioned the nation’s only military alliance, and worked to improve ties with its biggest trading partner China, which were at their most hostile in decades when he took office.

Mr Abe is perhaps best known for his plans to revive Japan’s flagging economy through unprecedented monetary easing and regulatory reform, eventually labeled “Abenomics”. 

He was seen as a steady hand who consolidated power during his record second run, and was able to overcome scandals. One that came to light in 2017 was over questionable government land allocations for schools provided to associates of Mr Abe and his wife Akie.

This story is developing.

More On This Topic
Shinzo Abe's exit: Sun sets on a political dynasty in Japan
Ups and downs of Shinzo Abe's tenure as Japan PM

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

JapanSHINZO ABEPOLITICIANSPOLITICS AND GOVERNMENT