Japan's ex-PM Shinzo Abe shot at rally in Nara, shows no vital signs: Local media

He helped Japan escape from a cycle of deflation, endured a Trump administration that questioned the nation’s only military alliance, and worked to improve ties with its biggest trading partner China, which were at their most hostile in decades when he took office.
Mr Abe is perhaps best known for his plans to revive Japan’s flagging economy through unprecedented monetary easing and regulatory reform, eventually labeled “Abenomics”.
He was seen as a steady hand who consolidated power during his record second run, and was able to overcome scandals. One that came to light in 2017 was over questionable government land allocations for schools provided to associates of Mr Abe and his wife Akie.