Japan's ex-PM Shinzo Abe shot at rally in Nara, shows no vital signs: Local media

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe meeting voters in Tokyo on June 22, 2022.

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was speaking at a rally in Nara when he collapsed, and a sound akin to a gunshot was reportedly heard.

TOKYO - Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe collapsed in the middle of a rally speech in Nara prefecture on Friday (July 8), local media reported.

Mr Abe was bleeding as he collapsed after a sound "akin to a gunshot was heard", the reports said.

Mr Abe was shot three times from behind with a shotgun, the media cited police as saying.

Reports said Mr Abe was being rushed unconscious to hospital and that his heartbeat had stopped.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested, Kyodo cited police as saying.

A gun has been recovered at the scene and the suspect was arrested for attempted murder, NHK reported.