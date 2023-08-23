Japan's lawmaker resigns after posting tourist-like photos while on work trip in France

Ms Rui Matsukawa (centre) posted a photo of herself and two participants mimicking the shape of the Eiffel Tower in front of the historical landmark.

A lawmaker in Japan has resigned from the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) as its head of Women’s Affairs Division, after she received backlash for posting tourist-like photos during an official visit in France.

From July 24 to 28, Ms Rui Matsukawa, an Upper House member, was on a research trip with more than 30 other participants, including local legislators. During the visit, LDP members exchanged opinions with members of France’s two legislative chambers on issues such as declining birthrates.

On July 27, the 52-year-old posted several tourist-like photos on social media. This includes a photo of herself and two participants mimicking the shape of the Eiffel Tower in front of the historical landmark.

The photo, which has since been deleted, has drawn strong criticism from taxpayers online who lamented that taxes are not for lawmakers to attend a fun trip, reported Japanese media.

Ms Matsukawa also posted other photos, such as those taken inside the Luxembourg Palace of the French Senate.

Other photos that Ms Matsukawa had posted were deleted as well, reported Japanese media.

In the social media post, Ms Matsukawa said that she was in France for a study tour.

“It was very meaningful to exchange opinions with French legislators and government officials on issues such as compulsory early childhood education from the age of three, measures to combat the declining birth rate, and women’s empowerment in politics,” she wrote.

A netizen commented on social media: “What the heck is this pose? It brings tears to my eyes. If you are travelling with your buddies, please go at your own expense.”

Another wrote: “How could she (post such flippant photos) while people are struggling with tax hikes and high prices?”

Apologising in a social media post on July 31, Ms Matsukawa said: “I am sorry that my posts have caused misunderstanding about the training programme, even though it is a serious and substantial one.”

The cost of the trip was covered by the party and each participant paid their own expenses, she added.

自民松川るい女性局長辞任 “エッフェル塔ポーズ”で

LDP WomensAffairsDept top Rui Matsukawa resigned the position as 4dys' #Paris study tour was "6 hrs for study&the rest for fun"trip

She reportedly asked LDP party head not to hold 2 chambers,&dodges resignation-demanding resolution https://t.co/p7nl33qCse pic.twitter.com/Dc8vAR8CqG — Leilani Athenaire (@LeilaniAthenai1) August 21, 2023

During a news conference on Tuesday, LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi said the incident has “undermined the trust of the public and party members”.

“We take the various criticisms sincerely and will strive to restore trust through our activities,” he said.

The news conference, which was held after the party’s board meeting, was attended by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

There is no successor to Ms Matsukawa for the time being, said The Asahi Shimbun in a report on Tuesday.

Ms Aiko Shimajiri, 58, the deputy chairwoman of the LDP’s Party Organisation and Campaign Headquarters, will serve as the acting head of the Women’s Affairs Division, said the report.

The Kishida administration is expected to fill Ms Matsukawa’s position during the party’s executive appointments planned for mid-September.

Earlier in August, LDP Secretary-General in the upper chamber Hiroshige Seko criticised Ms Matsukawa’s act as “imprudent” and gave her a stern warning.