 Lorry driver in Malaysia detained for allegedly posting TikTok video defaming traffic police, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Lorry driver in Malaysia detained for allegedly posting TikTok video defaming traffic police

Lorry driver in Malaysia detained for allegedly posting TikTok video defaming traffic police
A lorry driver in Malaysia has been detained by the police for allegedly posting a TikTok video defaming the force.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM @MANBAJANAW9438/TIKTOK
Feb 07, 2023 03:33 pm

KANGAR - A lorry driver in Malaysia was detained by the police for allegedly posting a TikTok video defaming the traffic police on Saturday, the New Straits Times reported.

Kangar police chief Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the 39-year-old man, an employee of Muda Agricultural Development Authority, was detained at his home in Jitra, Kedah, hours after his post went viral.

In the 35-second video clip, three traffic policemen are seen conducting an inspection near a traffic junction in Jalan Kangar-Alor Star.

Assistant Commissioner Yusharifuddin said the traffic policemen were issuing a summons to the man and their faces were visible in the video.

He added that the driver, who was unhappy with the policemen, uploaded the video, which “contained elements of provocation and defamation”.

“The driver was found to have committed several offences, including driving without a licence, illegal exhaust system modifications and using headlights that did not comply with specifications,” said AC Yusharifuddin on Monday.

Lee Cheng Yan, 38, who faced a total of 79 charges, was sentenced in two sets of proceedings.
Singapore

Judge dismisses appeal of Maserati driver who dragged cop

Related Stories

8 weeks’ jail for driver who hit boy and elderly pedestrian in separate incidents

Do not stop: S'pore driver tailed by car in JB, says it was 'scariest 10-min chase'

Cabby arrested for allegedly rolling up cab window on traffic police's arm, dragging him on the road

The man is in remand until Tuesday.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

TRAFFIC OFFENCESmalaysia