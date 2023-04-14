 Magnitude-6.6 quake strikes off Indonesia’s Java island; no tsunami risk , Latest World News - The New Paper
Magnitude-6.6 quake strikes off Indonesia’s Java island; no tsunami risk

The quake was strongly felt in Surabaya, Tuban, Denpasar and Semarang.PHOTO: USGS
Apr 14, 2023 09:38 pm

JAKARTA - A magnitude-6.6 earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Java island on Friday, but there was no risk of tsunami, the country’s geophysics agency said.

The quake was strongly felt in Surabaya, Tuban, Denpasar and Semarang, Indonesia’s Disaster Agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said by phone.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre put the magnitude at 6.5 with a depth of 592km.

“There is no damage reported so far because the quake is very deep,” Mr Muhari said.

“I don’t think there will (be) damages, but we are still monitoring.”

Indonesia straddles the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a highly active seismic zone, where different plates on the Earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes. - REUTERS

