Malaysia launches first locally made electric Proton

Malaysian automaker Proton unveiled the country’s first locally produced electric vehicle (EV) on Dec 16, after the government pledged to boost EV uptake on the roads.

Proton – which is backed by Chinese automotive giant Geely – launched the e.MAS 7 SUV at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

The cheapest e.MAS 7 will be priced at RM105,800 (S$32,000), while a top-of-the-range model will retail for RM123,800.

Cars produced by China’s BYD and Mr Elon Musk’s Tesla brand are already available in Malaysia, but the government has announced plans for EVs to make up 20 per cent of new vehicle sales by 2030.

Geely owns 49.9 per cent of Proton and in 2023 announced a US$10 billion (S$13.5 billion) investment in the firm’s plant in Tanjong Malim – 50km north of Kuala Lumpur.

“It is hoped that the e.MAS 7 EV model can promote our ability to produce quality electric vehicles,” Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said at the vehicle’s launch.

Local automotive analyst Nicholas King said the low cost may spur the government’s electrification plans.

“The price... is sure to shake up the local EV market,” said Mr King, a senior editor at car website KeyAuto.my. – AFP