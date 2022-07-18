 Malaysia seizes animal parts worth $25 million, Latest World News - The New Paper
Malaysia seizes animal parts worth $25 million

Malaysia’s customs officers display some of the 6,000 kilograms of seized elephant tusks in Selangor on July 18, 2022.PHOTO: AFP
Jul 18, 2022 09:02 pm

PORT KLANG (AFP) - Malaysian customs officials said Monday (July 18) they seized a stash of rare animal parts worth RM80 million (S$25.09 million) thought to have come from Africa, including elephant tusks, rhino horns and pangolin scales.

The South-east Asian nation is a hub for wildlife trafficking, with animal parts shipped through the country to lucrative regional markets.

Authorities foiled a smuggling attempt on July 10 when they uncovered the illicit cargo in Port Klang, on Malaysia's west coast, hidden in a container along with timber.

The shipment included an estimated 6,000kg of elephant tusks - Malaysia's biggest single seizure of elephant ivory, said customs department chief Zazuli Johan.

There were also 29kg of rhino horns, 100kg of pangolin scales, and 300kg of animal skulls and other bones, he told a press conference.

The seizure had an estimated value of RM80 million, he said, adding it was believed to have come from Africa, without giving more details.

Datuk Zazuli said Malaysia was not the shipment's final destination, but did not say where it was heading.

Animal parts such as elephant tusks and pangolin scales are popular in countries where they are used in traditional medicine, including China and Vietnam.

There have been no arrests over the seizure.

Ms Kanitha Krishnasamy - South-east Asia director at wildlife trade monitoring group Traffic - hailed the "significant seizure".

"This medley of threatened species in a single seizure is concerning, and it certainly verifies the suspicion that criminals continue to use Malaysian ports to move contraband wildlife," she said.

