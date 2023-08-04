 Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir to be discharged from hospital on Friday: Sources, Latest World News - The New Paper
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir to be discharged from hospital on Friday: Sources

Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to hospital on Tuesday for an undisclosed infection.PHOTO: AFP
Aug 04, 2023 12:46 pm

PETALING JAYA - Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is expected to be discharged from hospital on Friday after being admitted for an infection on Tuesday.

Sources told The Star newspaper that the 98-year-old had been admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur for treatment of an undisclosed infection.

The doctors there had closely monitored him.

The sources said Tun Dr Mahathir was doing well, and was expected to be discharged on Friday.

The veteran politician has had several health scares throughout the years, from suffering multiple heart attacks to even undergoing bypass surgery in 2007.

He was also admitted to hospital for Covid-19 after testing positive in August 2022. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

World

