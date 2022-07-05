Malaysian groom kills bride and newborn just 20 days before wedding reception

Pastry chef Hajar Nursyahirin Rosman, 26, and two-month-old Hans Mohd Thakif were found lying in a pool of blood.

JOHOR BAHRU (THE STAR) - They were supposed to hold a wedding reception in just 20 days. But it was not to be. The groom brutally murdered his bride and their newborn baby at their home.

Pastry chef Hajar Nursyahirin Rosman, 26, and two-month-old Hans Mohd Thakif were found lying in a pool of blood near the front door of their home in Kampung Bakar Batu, Permas Jaya, on Monday (July 4).

The man was arrested hours later, after being seen riding his motorcycle without any clothes on. Video clips of him riding the motorcycle naked have also gone viral on social media.

Mr Rosman Ahmad, 58, the woman’s father, said he received a call from his eldest son around noon.

“He told me there were some problems at Hajar Nursyahirin’s home but I already felt something was not right.," he said.

“I came here... it was the most shocking sight for any parent – my daughter and grandson were lifeless on the floor. It was heartbreaking to see the wounds on their necks,” he said.

Mr Rosman believes the killer fled after committing the act.

Mr Adam Abdullah, 55, the suspect’s father, was also at the scene. He was seen hugging and apologising to Rosman.

Mr Adam Abdullah (in cap), hugging and apologising to Rosman Ahmad, the father of murder victim Hajar Nursyahirin Rosman in Kampung BakarBatu, Permas Jaya, in Johor Bahru. PHOTO: THE STAR

“I am so sorry,” said Mr Adam but Mr Rosman was forgiving.

“It’s not your fault. I won’t hold it against you,” he replied.

Madam Hajar Nursyahirin, the third of six siblings, and the 25-year-old man had solemnised their marriage last year and were supposed to hold a wedding reception on July 24.

They had prepared their ceremony attire and the arrangements at the venue, said Mr Rosman, a restaurant owner.

He had never heard his daughter and son-in-law arguing.

He said: “This is so shocking. He has always been soft-spoken and respectful of his elders.

“But I knew he had problems. He has not been able to find a job since quitting as a cleaner at a stadium in Iskandar Puteri.

“He then started working as a freelance ship cleaner in Pasir Gudang."

Madam Norazlina Hamdan, 50, said her daughter, fondly known as Shirin among family members, never shared issues of any financial problems although she was close to her siblings.

“My heart broke when I arrived and saw the police line. My Shirin and her baby are gone. But I have to redha (accept fate),” she said, stony-faced.

“My daughter and son-in-law had known each other for a while, and he always seemed like a good person,” said Madam Norazlina, who was too distraught to speak further.

Other members of suspect’s family were at the scene but refused to speak to the media.

The dead woman and the baby are expected to be laid to rest at the Kampung Bakar Batu Muslim cemetery today.

Meanwhile, Johor Baru South OCPD Asst Comm Raub Selamat said the suspect was detained in Permas Jaya around 2.45pm.

He was naked when arrested. Police found a meat cleaver, believed to be the murder weapon.

“Initial investigations showed that the incident took place at the house in Kampung Bakar Batu at about 12.30pm,” said ACP Raub.

The suspect was examined detrimental for medicine and did not have a prison report.

“Police are still investigating the motive behind the two murders and at the same time, we will send the suspect to Hospital Permai for mental evaluation," said ACP Raub.

“The suspect is under remand for seven days until July 11 to help with the ongoing investigation."

In another report, student Noor Haikal Ahmad Zaini was on his way to school when he saw something he would never forget – his neighbour dragging his wife out the front door in Kampung Bakar Batu here.

The 14-year-old boy was riding pillion on his brother’s motorcycle around noon yesterday when he encountered the horrible episode.

“I first saw the wife being dragged out by the man holding a cleaver. She was not making any sound at the time.

“Then I saw the man entering the house and coming out carrying his crying baby.

“We were scared. I told my brother to speed off as I felt we should not interfere in other people’s business,” said the SMK Sri Tebrau student at the murder scene of 26-year-old Hajar Nursyahirin Rosman and her two-month-old baby.

Noor Haikal’s father Ahmad Zaini Ismail, 39, who owns a vehicle workshop opposite the suspect’s house, said he was busy working when he heard a male voice shouting “kau apa hal” but declined to elaborate further.

“I last saw the suspect yesterday while repairing his motorcycle and we had a chat. He was carrying his baby and seemed normal,” he added.

Another neighbour, Rosimawati Ramli, 36, said the couple and their family members were friendly but kept mostly to themselves.

“They seldom mingled in the neighbourhood but usually waved whenever we saw each other,” she said, adding the suspect suddenly decided to treat the other patrons at her food stall early yesterday.

“After he finished his meal, he stood up and spent about RM20 to pay for all my other customers who had nasi lemak and lontong,” she added.

Hours later, he was arrested, stark naked, while riding his motorcycle.