Malaysian police arrest three men in road rage assault case

The assailant also strangled, punched the motorcyclist’s face and kicked his stomach and face.

Malaysian police have arrested three men who are suspected of assaulting a motorcyclist in a road rage incident, leaving the victim injured.

The incident took place at a traffic light intersection near the port city of Klang in Selangor on Oct 1 at 7.15pm.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist had honked at a Proton Saga car for driving recklessly and nearly colliding into him, said South Klang district police chief Cha Hoong Fong.

Enraged, the car’s driver prevented the motorcyclist from leaving, while one of the car’s two passengers started to push him until he fell from his bike, said Mr Cha.

The passenger also strangled, punched and kicked the motorcyclist.

“The victim was left in pain and has swellings on his lips, ribs and legs,” Mr Cha said.

Members of the public intervened to put an end to the altercation but before he left, the assailant kicked the victim’s Yamaha motorcycle until it toppled over.

Police said three suspects, aged between 28 and 39, were arrested on Sunday evening. Checks found that all the men had drug-related records, said Mr Cha.

“An initial urine screening test conducted found that the main suspect, 39, tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Investigations are ongoing.