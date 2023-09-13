 Malaysian police wow with flawless rendition of Hong Kong rock band Beyond’s hit song , Latest World News - The New Paper
Malaysian police wow with flawless rendition of Hong Kong rock band Beyond’s hit song

The all-Malay band, simply called NEPD (North East Police Department) Band, sang the song in flawless Cantonese at a shopping mall in the city.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM THE STAR/FACEBOOK
Eileen Ng Correspondent
Sep 13, 2023 10:10 am

GEORGE TOWN, Penang - A Malaysian police musical band set social media alight with a video of them singing the canto-pop hit number Hai Kuo Tian Kong, popularised by the Hong Kong rock group Beyond.

Dressed in police uniforms, the all-Malay band, simply called NEPD (North East Police Department) Band, sang the song in flawless Cantonese at a shopping mall in the city.

The band played the music live on their instruments, and from what was seen on the video, they delighted the audience, with many of them singing along and then giving the band a standing ovation at the end.

The five-minute, 40-second video was recorded on May 1 at Gurney Plaza, a popular shopping complex in Penang.

The band performed the opening act of the “Be Smart, Stay Alert, Let’s Fight Scam, A Crime Prevention Programme”, an event organised by the George Town police contingent headquarters, the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) and Lions Club International District 308 B2.

Hai Kuo Tian Kong (Boundless Ocean, Vast Skies), which extols the joys of personal freedom and the pursuit of dreams, was made famous by Beyond in 1993.

Last year, it became the first Cantonese song to be played over 100 million times on YouTube.

Among those present at the event were George Town OCPD Soffian Santong, Lions Club district governor KK Loy, state MCPF chairman Ong Poh Eng and his secretary Johnny Michael Tan.

Mr Tan said the objective of the two-hour event was to create awareness about scams.

“What we did was explain to the public to be careful and not fall victim to scams,” he said.

On NEPD Band’s opening act, Mr Tan said it was meant to be a crowd-puller.

“They did very well. Hundreds of shoppers stopped to see their performance,” he said. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

