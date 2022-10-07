Malaysians irked over need for Customs declaration forms during travels

People entering or leaving the country are required, under the law, to declare all duty-payable goods they have.

PETALING JAYA - An announcement requiring travellers arriving or leaving Malaysia to fill in customs declaration forms has drawn brickbats from the public.

In a recent update, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) said that people entering or leaving the country were required, under the law, to declare all duty-payable goods they have.

Insurance agent Leven Wong, who is a frequent traveller, is one of those who is disappointed with the latest turn of events, adding that many were still unsure what the dutiable goods that needed to be declared.

"Do travellers have to declare things like food or medicine? The Customs Department should list out what the dutiable items are.

"I understand that those carrying currencies above US$10,000 (S$14,300) out of the country must declare them to the customs officers to prevent money laundering or currency outflow.

"But why do other travellers have to fill up customs declaration forms?" he questioned.

Retired teacher Amy Leong, 65, said she now had to worry about bringing local dried food items for her daughter and her family who stay in Australia.

"With the new practice, can I still bring curry powder and condiments for my daughter and grandchildren without paying extra duty?

"I am not sure what the dutiable items are. When I come home, can I still bring chocolates back from Australia for my family and friends here like I usually do?" she asked.

Ms Leong hopes that the related department will give clearer instructions so that it will not cause congestion at the airport.

The Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents president Tan Kok Liang said although collecting duties was the function of the RMCD, the government should also listen to the tourism industry.

"Travel experiences include buying items in moderation for self-consumption, but the government needs to consider the cost effectiveness of subjecting millions to customs declarations.

"We should encourage and boost travel as it is a tool for economic development in countries globally, especially during the post-pandemic period. Abuses are bound to happen, but why now when such practices were stopped some years ago?" he questioned.

Datuk Tan suggested that the declaration form be provided either electronically or in print to meet travellers' preferences to facilitate a more seamless travel experience.

On Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Captain Chester Voo said the RMCD, through a letter dated Sept 5, stated that the filling in of Customs Form No. 7 (K7) was a requirement, adding that all airlines entering Malaysia had been asked to announce the requirement to all passengers. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK