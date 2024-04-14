 Man allegedly shot at wife in KLIA, her bodyguard hit, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Man allegedly shot at wife in KLIA, her bodyguard hit

The bodyguard being taken away.PHOTO: X
Madam Farah M. IsaPHOTO: FACEBOOK
Photo of the suspect.PHOTO: X
Apr 14, 2024 11:45 am

Two shots were fired at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 at about 1.30am on April 14.

A bodyguard was hit and is in critical condition.

The person under his protection is believed to be the intended victim of the shooting, Madam Farah M. Isa, a well-known head of haj agency in Malaysia.

According to a statement by the Selangor police, a man fired two shots and one of the shots hit a local man who was working as a personal bodyguard at the time of the incident.

"Preliminary investigations found that the man was trying to shoot his wife, who was at the airport to receive her group of pilgrims."

The bodyguard is in critical condition and is being treated at Cyberjaya Hospital in Selangor.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the suspect had fled the scene and the police were hunting him down.

Madam Farah, who goes by the username Farah Cie, wrote on Facebook that she had filed a police report.

Netizen Mohd Redzuan Abdul Manap posted on X that the suspect is a 38-year-old man and it is believed that the suspect and Madam Farah are going through a divorce.

The suspect has a criminal record and Madam Farah had filed a police report against him for criminal threat.

Mr Redzuan added that the bodyguard had shielded Madam Farah from the shooter, who was standing less than 5m away.

kuala lumpurKuala Lumpur International Airportmalaysia