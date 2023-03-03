Man in China forced to eat faeces after he allegedly abused cats to death

A man in China, who is suspected of abusing cats, was himself tortured by an unknown group after videos of his supposed abuse spread online.

Videos of the man being assaulted have also been circulating online, with several local media outlets reporting on the incident.

According to Global Times and Southern Metropolis Daily, the man, surnamed Lee, tortured the cats he adopted.

Lee, an office worker in eastern Suzhou, is alleged to have filmed himself abusing the cats, before uploading the videos online.

Some of the cats have reportedly died because of his actions.

Lee was identified by an individual overseas, who had seen a video of him online abusing cats, and alerted a dozen or so cat lovers around the country, saying that Lee was planning to adopt a kitten at a commercial plaza.

Eight individuals then surrounded Lee at the plaza on Feb 25, and hurled insults at him.

He was then taken to a separate location, where he was slapped, kicked, and made to confess to his actions.

The group reportedly also smeared faeces on Lee’s face, and forced him to ingest some of the faeces.

Though some media outlets, including Global Times, did not specify where the faeces had come from, one individual on Chinese social media platform, Weibo, claimed it was human waste.

In one video, Lee can be heard confessing to killing five cats, while being held by two individuals, with another cursing him and filming the scene.

Lee was reportedly left bruised and bleeding after the assault, which lasted through the night.

Though there have been speculations that Lee’s attackers are part of the Suzhou Small Animal Protection Volunteers Association (SSAPA), a SSAPA spokesperson told Hong Xing Xin Wen that the organisation was not involved.

Local authorities from the Wuzhong district in Suzhou said they have launched an investigation into the matter.