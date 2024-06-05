 Man in Pahang steals car, drives off with drivers' mum, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Man in Pahang steals car, drives off with drivers' mum

The car owner's 66-year-old mother entering the car.PHOTO: LOCALRKYT/X
The motorcyclist walking towards the driver's side.PHOTO: LOCALRKYT/X
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jun 05, 2024 10:41 am

A retired teacher in Pahang, Malaysia, must have had quite a scare when a stranger entered the car she was in and drove off on June 3.

In a closed-circuit television recording of the incident that took place at about 3.10pm, the 66-year-old woman is seen entering the front-passenger seat of the red car as her 77-year-old husband enters the store.

Her daughter, a 38-year-old accountant, then exits the Honda City with plate number BQM2707. At the same time, a motorcycle is seen entering the petrol kiosk and parking just outside the store.

As the woman driver walks into the store, the rider of the motorcycle removes his helmet and walks around the car before opening the door to the driver's seat.

The driver's mother is seen opening the door almost immediately but she does not manage to leave her seat as the car is driven away, her door still ajar. 

Kuantan Police Chief Wan Mohd Zahari told Malaysian media that the woman was released unharmed about 400m from the gas station.

The car is still missing, according to X user DianaParish, who said the car belongs to her cousin.

ACP Zahari said the motorcycle, a Honda EX-5, was a stolen vehicle with a fake registration number.

slina@sph.com.sg
