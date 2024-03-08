Men getting a taste of menstrual pain: 'I couldn't move.'

A male employee of Exeo Group wincing as he tries out the “perionoid”, a device which simulates menstrual pain.

TOKYO – Men working at a telecoms firm in Tokyo experienced simulated menstrual pain to help them become more sympathetic towards their female colleagues ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Exeo Group workers winced at a company event on March 7 as a “perionoid” device sent electric signals via pads placed below the navel to stimulate the lower stomach muscle and induce a cramping sensation.

“I couldn’t move. It hurt to the point where I couldn’t stand,” said 26-year-old Masaya Shibasaki after using the device jointly developed by researchers at Nara Women’s University and start-up Osaka Heat Cool.

“I now understand women have to work while fighting this pain every month. It’s actually amazing how women can do that. I really respect them,” Mr Shibasaki said.

Exeo said it wants to create an environment where its more than 90 per cent male workforce can be more supportive of female peers, including when it comes to taking menstrual leave.

Companies in Japan are legally required to allow women to take menstrual leave. However, there is no requirement for the time off to be paid, and surveys showed that around half of female workers never take it.

“We hope those who experienced (menstrual pain) today go back to their workplace and speak about how they felt and spread their understanding,” said Exeo public relations officer Maki Ogura. – REUTERS