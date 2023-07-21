Missing his family, man in China buys lottery using their birthdates and wins $14m

Missing his family whom he’s been away from for a long time, a father in China decided to combine their birth dates into a lottery number and try his luck.

Wu, from Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, could hardly believe his eyes when his numbers fetched him a whopping RMB 77.1 million ($14.3 million) earlier this month.

He applied the series of digits to all 15 lottery tickets he bought for RMB 30 (S$5.50), reported news site Sohu.

"I had been using those numbers since the beginning of this year,” Wu, who is in his thirties, said.

The father of three further shared that he wanted to express his love and longing for his family through the act of buying their lucky birthday numbers.

Wu said he relayed the news of his winnings to his wife immediately. He said he hasn’t thought about what he plans to do with his winnings yet.