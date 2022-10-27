Missing woman’s body found in python that swallowed her whole

The 22-foot python is not even the biggest one that villagers have spotted, with one estimated to be 27-feet previously escaping capture.

A woman was swallowed whole by a 22-foot-long python in Indonesia, stunning a group of villagers as they cut open the reptile and found her remains.

Police told CNN Indonesia that a search was launched after the victim, identified only as Jahrah, 54, failed to return from collecting rubber from a plantation in Jambi province on Sunday (Oct 23).

Her husband searched the area, but found only his wife’s clothes and her knife. When he returned to the same area with a search party the next day, the group stumbled across a giant snake with a swollen mid-section.

A shocking video showed villagers trapping and cutting open the monster snake, and finding the remains of the missing grandmother inside.

“Everyone was astonished,” the head of the local Terjun Gajah village, Anto, told ViralPress.

The snake likely bit Jahrah, then suffocated her by wrapping itself around her before swallowing her, said Anto, who estimated it would have taken at least two hours.

That one got away, Anto said, leaving locals “worried that bigger snakes are still in the forest.”