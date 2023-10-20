M’sia police officer investigated after false rumours circulate about her 'pricey watch'

A police officer in Malaysia came under the spotlight recently when a photograph of her brandishing an allegedly expensive watch made the rounds on social media.

Rumours began swirling that the timepiece on her wrist was a Rolex chronograph worth over RM200,000 (S$58,000).

Turns out, however, the watch was not actually a Rolex, and instead cost just $160.

According to the New Straits Times, the whole affair began when a picture of the police officer on duty was posted to a Telegram group. The photo showed a close-up of the officer’s wrist sporting a pricey-looking black-and-gold watch.

Netizens then claimed it was a Rolex valued at more than $58,000.

This then led to questions about why a police officer would sport such an extravagant item while on duty – as well as how they could afford one in the first place.

Malaysian police’s Integrity and Compliance Standard Department (JIPS) had to step in, and on Thursday (Oct 19), its director, Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad, said investigations found that the “Rolex” simply bore a similar design to the real deal.

Harian Metro reported that the officer purchased the watch from Genting Highlands Premium Outlets. She also produced a receipt to prove she spent just RM570 (S$160) on it.

Concluding his statement, Mr Azri reminded the public not to spread such rumours on social media, especially without credible evidence.