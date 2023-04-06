M'sian man apparently finds gold chain in fried noodles bought from bazaar
If Ramadan bazaars weren’t crowded enough, here’s another reason to flock there for the food.
A man in Malaysia was pleasantly surprised to find a gold chain mixed in with noodles he bought from a Ramadan bazaar.
He posted about his fortuitous find on Facebook, where he joked in the caption: “No wonder food prices are so high at the bazaar; it comes with gold.”
In the attached photos, the man lifts a few strands of noodles with a pair of chopsticks, and along with it a glittery gold chain.
Many commenters couldn’t believe the man’s luck, with a few even asking which stall the “Gold Noodles” came from.
Considering his post was made on April 1, it could all just be a hoax.
But if it is true, I’m ordering “oodles of noodles” at every bazaar.
