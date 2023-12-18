 Musang King durian sold in Pahang for $52,500, Latest World News - The New Paper
Musang King durian sold in Pahang for $52,500

A Musang King durian fetched $52,500 in a fund-raising auction, making it one of the most expensive durians in the world.PHOTO: FADZLI KAMAL/FACEBOOK
Dec 18, 2023 02:54 pm

KUANTAN, Pahang – A Musang King durian from Raub district in Pahang has fetched RM185,000 ($52,500), making it one of the most expensive durians in the world.

Mr Fadzli Mohamad Kamal, chairman of the Pahang committee for communications and multimedia, youth, sports and non-governmental organisations, said the price of the durian started at RM2,000 at a fund-raising event on Dec 17, but soared after several bids were made.

Media outlet Sinar Harian reported that the bids increased until they reached RM185,000, with the winning bid coming from a Mr Huang Qi Wen.

The second-highest bid during the event was for a Black Thorn durian which fetched RM15,000.

Mr Fadzli said proceeds from the bids were donated to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Ruan, a school in Raub, to improve its infrastructure.

“(Pahang Durian Traders Association chairman Lye Wee Ken) contributed as much as RM204,444 through the bidding programme, which took place at SMK Sungai Ruan, Raub,” he said.

“In total, RM404,444 was successfully collected through the bidding on a Musang King and Black Thorn.” – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

