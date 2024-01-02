 Passengers evacuated from Japan Airlines plane on fire at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, Latest World News - The New Paper
Passengers evacuated from Japan Airlines plane on fire at Tokyo’s Haneda airport

Footage showed flames coming out of the Japan Airlines aircraft.PHOTO: TBS NEWS DIG/YOUTUBE
An earlier video showed the plane touching down at Haneda Airport with flames coming from it.PHOTO: TBS NEWS DIG/YOUTUBE
Jan 02, 2024 06:14 pm

TOKYO – A Japan Airlines aircraft was engulfed in flames at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Jan 2 after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft.

The airline said all 379 passengers and crew have been evacuated.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK shows the aircraft on fire as it skidded down the tarmac and fire crews feverishly trying to extinguish the fire.

The Coast Guard said it is investigating the possibility that one of its aircraft collided with the passenger jet.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft had departed from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido.

All runways at the airport have been closed, a Haneda airport spokesperson said. – REUTERS

