HK socialite Abby Choi found headless, dismembered and cooked at village house

The murder of Abby Choi is believed to be linked to a dispute over HK$100 million (S$17.14 million), according to local media reports.PHOTO: XXABBYC/INSTAGRAM
Michelle Chin
Feb 25, 2023 12:07 am

HONG KONG - Just last week, Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi was on the cover of fashion and luxury lifestyle magazine L’Officiel Monaco, looking glamorous in a nude coloured gown.

By Tuesday, the 28-year-old model was reported missing. And on Friday, she was found headless at a village house in Tai Po, a suburban district in Hong Kong.

Parts of her dismembered body were cooked, with some kept in the refrigerator, reported South China Morning Post.

The Standard reported that Ms Choi was believed to be last seen at Fo Chun Road in Tai Po.

Hong Kong police arrested the parents and brother of Ms Choi’s ex-husband on Thursday. They are still searching for her ex-husband, surnamed Kwong.

Her murder was believed to be linked to a dispute over HK$100 million (S$17.14 million), according to local media reports.

Ms Choi has two children with her ex-husband. In 2016, she married her current husband, the son of the founder of Tam Jai International, a restaurant chain with outlets in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore and Japan.

Hailed as a “style icon” in a recent issue of L’Officiel Monaco, Ms Choi has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram. She was frequently seen mingling with celebrities, and had attended haute couture shows at Paris Fashion Week.  

