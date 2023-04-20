Purr-fect baju melayu for cats during Hari Raya

Bilbo posing in his new Raya outfit.

KUALA LUMPUR - Bilbo was purring contentedly on the sofa when his owner picked him up and put him in a yellow baju melayu that came with a samping, a short version of a sarong.

He meowed as Ms Mahizan Kasim, 63, gently pulled his paws through the sleeves and buttoned the neck of the teluk belanga baju melayu.

“Handsome boy,” said Ms Mahizan, as she took a photo of Bilbo on her smartphone before uploading it onto her Instagram account.

Soon, comments poured in for Bilbo as his furry charm and cuteness drew many admirers online.

Apart from Bilbo, Ms Mahizan also bought a baju melayu for her other cat named Black for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Ms Mahizan is among a growing number of cat owners who enjoys dressing up feline companions in traditional wear for the festive season.

“My cats are part of my family. I want them to be part of the festivity too,” she said when met at her home in Cyberjaya, about 32km from Kuala Lumpur.

She was one of many pet owners who recently flocked to Festival Ramadan Putrajaya in Putrajaya, to buy cat clothing from a stall run by Mr Izzat Amir Idham.

Mr Izzat, 24 sells three designs – teluk belanga, cekak musang and kurta – for male cats. All the outfits come complete with a samping.

There was also the tanjak, a head gear made of songket traditionally worn by Malay men.

For female cats, there are baju kurung, kebaya and western gowns to try on.

Mr Izzat, who also runs a cat hotel in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor, had prepared 4,000 pieces of feline baju raya.

“I bought the fabrics myself and took the measurements of my cats. I then placed orders with trusted tailors,” he said.

The clothes are available in S, M, L and XL sizes and priced at RM55 (S$16.60) apiece but Mr Izzat is willing to offer discounts.

Mr Izzat showing some of the baju raya for cats on sale at his stall during Festival Ramadan Putrajaya. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Although this was his first time selling festive clothing for pets, he said the demand had been encouraging.

He plans to expand the business to more locations next year.

“I have eight cats at home, and I love them like my own children. I want them to look good and glamorous too during Hari Raya,” he added. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK