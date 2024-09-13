Sambal tycoon Khairul Aming shuts factories, takes staff on holiday

PENANG – Popular food entrepreneur and influencer Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, better known as Khairul Aming, has done it again. He recently posted a video showing that he had closed both his factories in Kelantan for five days to treat his staff to a holiday in Penang.

Known for his Sambal Nyet and Dendeng Nyet Berapi, Mr Khairul shared the video on his Instagram at noon on Sept 12, and it has gone viral on social media. Mr Khairul’s staff had a splashing good time during their holiday in Penang.

The video received over 1.6 million views within two hours.

He wrote on his Instagram: “We closed the factory for five days to bring all our 100 staff on a holiday in Penang. All staff got a five-star hotel seaview room and pocket money for shopping, The most important thing was that they got to rest and vacation happily.

“This was a compulsory trip. In our company trips, we do not have any meetings, speeches or KPI (Key Performance Index) discussions. Everyone is supposed to have fun and relax. Some of them spent their time watching the sunset while some had fun in the swimming pool,” said the Kota Baru native, 31, in the video voice-over.

His staff went on the holiday on Sept 3. And in his true style, he gave them envelopes filled with money for their shopping in Penang. He also brought them to a water theme park, took them for water sports by the beach, and treated them to a series of buffet meals.

Mr Khairul is admired for his generosity to ensure his staff feel valued and appreciated. One of the highlights was a meal at a popular nasi kandar restaurant, which cost nearly RM3,500 (S$1,053).

“Alhamdullilah, this has been my fourth year with them, and they have been very loyal to the company. We only have two products, and I pray that I can continue to share our blessings with our staff,” said Mr Khairul.

His video received close to 4,000 comments within two hours of the post, with many netizens commenting that Mr Khairul was a great boss. He received nothing but positive remarks from netizens for his actions in treating his staff.

@nurulhuda_153 commented: “Look at how Khairul Aming treats his employees. He treats them like friends. They get vacations, bonuses and everything is luxurious, but he himself never shows off. Truly the best. May there be more people like Khairul Aming.”

“I feel like crying because their boss is so sincere in this company trip. Everything Khairul Aming organises is done with all his heart,” @fellaferina wrote.

@kemeyyhakim said; “Bro, I’m willing to work as a guard.”

In 2021, Mr Khairul released Sambal Nyet Berapi, a fiery chilli sambal condiment.

In February, he launched his second product, Dendeng Nyet Berapi. He sold RM1.2 million worth of his new product online in just three minutes. He is also known for his viral Ramadhan cooking series entitled 30 Hari 30 Resepi.

On Sept 3, Mr Khairul met up with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at restaurant Hidang KL. It was a token of appreciation from New Zealand for his recent travel to the country to produce cooking videos. – THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK