Seven arrested after alleged rape of 11-year-old girl in Perak

IPOH - An 11-year-old girl in Gerik, Perak was allegedly raped by seven of her older brother’s friends, all of whom have been arrested.

Gerik police chief Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood said the suspects, aged between 13 and 31 years old, were arrested on Nov 21 at about 1.51am. They have all been remanded until Nov 27 for further investigations.

Supt Zulkifli said the seven allegedly took turns to rape the victim, who does not attend school, at her neighbour’s house in Kampung Pahat Luar, with the victim’s family lodging a police report on the incident on Nov 20.

“The incident is believed to have occurred on Nov 3 at about 2pm. Six of the suspects are siblings, while the other is a friend of theirs,” he said in a statement on Nov 22.

Supt Zulkifli said that based on initial information, the victim’s 36-year-old mother was informed by her husband that their daughter had been raped.

“The incident was witnessed by the victim’s nine-year-old brother, who told his father about the incident. The boy claimed that he saw the seven suspects raping his sister inside a room of the neighbour’s house,” he said.

Supt Zulkifli said the witness also claimed that he had seen similar incidents happening to his sister many times before.

“Police on Nov 21 at about 1.51am arrested the suspects, and a urine test for drugs came out negative,” he said.

“We are still carrying out investigations as to why the girl is not in school, whether the older brother is aware of the incident, and how many of the suspects are still schooling or otherwise.”

The case is being investigated under the Penal Code for gang rape. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK