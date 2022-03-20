Seven charged in France over daylight robbery of Lupin crew

Lupin notched up millions of views when its first season was released on Netflix in January last year.

NANTERRE, FRANCE (AFP) - France has charged seven youths over a massive daylight robbery from a film crew shooting the new season of hit Netflix heist series Lupin, French prosecutors said on Friday (March 18).

The television unit along with star actor Omar Sy were filming in the Pablo-Picasso district of Paris suburb Nanterre in late February when they were attacked by around 20 hooded assailants.

Robbers launched fireworks at the crew before making off with equipment worth around €300,000 (S$450,000).

The teens and men, aged between 13 and 21, were accused of armed robbery as part of an organised gang and receiving stolen goods, prosecutors in Nanterre said.

A source close to the investigation told AFP that the youths were known to the police, adding that some of the stolen equipment had been recovered in searches.

Three of them are being held in custody while four are under judicial supervision. Police are still searching for other members of the gang who are on the run.

The robbery in February came just over a week after more than 200 antique props valued at about £150,000 (S$268,000) were stolen during the filming of the fifth season of royal drama The Crown in England.

Lupin notched up millions of views when its first season was released on Netflix in January last year. It is a contemporary take on the early-20th century stories, Arsene Lupin, Gentleman Thief, by French novelist Maurice Leblanc.

The series was the first French show to enjoy such success with the American streaming giant, and the third season is hotly awaited by fans.