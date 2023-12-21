 Singer in Klang stabbed to death by admirer, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Singer in Klang stabbed to death by admirer

Singer in Klang stabbed to death by admirer
Screengrab from video shared by the person who reported the murder of Ms Yuki Koh.PHOTOS: FACEBOOK
Dec 21, 2023 11:27 am

Malaysian pub singer Yuki Koh, 27, is believed to have died after she was stabbed by an admirer she had lunch with in Klang on Dec 18.

In a video recorded by the person who reported the crime to the police, a man in a black T-shirt is seen cleaning up outside his silver car. 

The voice in the video informs the police that she saw the man stab a woman before putting the body in his car.

Ms Koh was reportedly stabbed in a back alley at Jalan Bayu Tinggi 5, Taman Chi Liung. It was about 2pm and she just had lunch with a 44-year-old man who, according to reports, had carried a torch for her for some time.

“After the murder, the suspect moved the deceased into the passenger’s seat and drove the car with her body back to his home in Jalan Sungai Nibong 5, Kapar, and parked it in front of his house,” said the police.

The police told Ms Koh's family that the suspect is a fruit seller and he had told Ms Koh that he wanted to hire her to sing at a bar, reported China Press.

Johor Bahru South Police Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the three local youths were arrested in Pontian at around 5.40pm on Dec 20.
Singapore

Cops nab remaining suspects in S'pore boy’s abduction

Related Stories

Man jumps off Penang Bridge after allegedly killing woman

Michelle Yeoh grants mum’s wish by hosting wedding banquet in Ipoh

Malaysian jazz legend Lewis Pragasam dies at 66

The suspect apparently used the same knife to stab himself when he realised that Ms Koh had died.

Ms Koh's fiance claimed the suspect had harboured feelings for Ms Koh for over two years, according to Malaysian alternative news portal Hype. 

The couple had gone for their pre-wedding photoshoot the day before the incident.

The suspect was arrested on the same day.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiacrime