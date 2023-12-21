Singer in Klang stabbed to death by admirer

Screengrab from video shared by the person who reported the murder of Ms Yuki Koh.

Malaysian pub singer Yuki Koh, 27, is believed to have died after she was stabbed by an admirer she had lunch with in Klang on Dec 18.

In a video recorded by the person who reported the crime to the police, a man in a black T-shirt is seen cleaning up outside his silver car.

The voice in the video informs the police that she saw the man stab a woman before putting the body in his car.

Ms Koh was reportedly stabbed in a back alley at Jalan Bayu Tinggi 5, Taman Chi Liung. It was about 2pm and she just had lunch with a 44-year-old man who, according to reports, had carried a torch for her for some time.

“After the murder, the suspect moved the deceased into the passenger’s seat and drove the car with her body back to his home in Jalan Sungai Nibong 5, Kapar, and parked it in front of his house,” said the police.

The police told Ms Koh's family that the suspect is a fruit seller and he had told Ms Koh that he wanted to hire her to sing at a bar, reported China Press.

The suspect apparently used the same knife to stab himself when he realised that Ms Koh had died.

Ms Koh's fiance claimed the suspect had harboured feelings for Ms Koh for over two years, according to Malaysian alternative news portal Hype.

The couple had gone for their pre-wedding photoshoot the day before the incident.

The suspect was arrested on the same day.