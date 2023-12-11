Swiss police on manhunt for shooter who killed two

Police secure the area after a shooting in the Swiss town of Sion, Switzerland, December 11, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Police secure the area after a shooting in the Swiss town of Sion, Switzerland, December 11, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA – Swiss police were searching on Monday for a shooter who killed two people and wounded a third.

Police said a 36-year-old man fired several shots in two different locations in Sion, a town of about 35,000 people in the southwest of Switzerland.

"According to initial findings, the perpetrator knew his victims," police said, adding that the motives of the shooting remained unknown.

Police described the individual as "dangerous" and urged the public not to approach or confront him.

Switzerland, a country of around 9 million, has a high rate of gun ownership. Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based organisation that monitors global trends in armed violence, estimates the number of firearms in civilian possession at 2.3 million. – REUTERS