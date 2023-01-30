Teachers rescue students after jetty collapses in Sabah

Teachers came to the rescue of about 20 primary school pupils who fell into the sea after a wooden jetty collapsed at Pulau Pababag in the Semporna district of Sabah, Malaysia.

KOTA KINABALU - Teachers came to the rescue of about 20 primary school pupils who fell into the sea after a wooden jetty collapsed at Pulau Pababag in the Semporna district of Sabah, Malaysia.

In a video posted on social media, teachers were seen helping the students out of the water at around 7am on Monday.

According to Semporna Umno chairman Abdul Manan Indanan, the children were shaken by the incident but there were no reports of any injuries.

“I spoke to the Pababag village head who informed us that the incident occurred as the children were arriving for school,” said Mr Manan, who is the community development officer for Sulabayan.

He said teachers immediately assisted the children out of the water and put them into their boats.

He also noted that the tide was low at the time.

Mr Manan said he showed the video of the incident at a Sabah Umno meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi on Monday afternoon.

He said Zahid, who is also Rural Development Minister, agreed to provide immediate funding to repair the jetty. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK