 Thai dad dresses up as woman for daughter's Mother's Day event at school, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Thai dad dresses up as woman for daughter's Mother's Day event at school

Thai dad dresses up as woman for daughter's Mother's Day event at school
SCREENSHOTS via TIKTOK
Aug 16, 2023 04:10 pm

A single father in Thailand decided to dress up as a woman and attend an event at his adopted daughter’s school.

No, he didn’t do it simply to be in drag for the occasion – rather, it was to celebrate Mother’s day with his kid. 

Donning a wig and dress, Joe Lookphonbodee (as according to his Facebook username)  portrayed the image of a mother for his daughter.

Joe also posted a 28-second clip on TikTok of an interaction between him and his daughter at the event.

According to Bangkok Biz News, Joe, 48, works as a physical and health education teacher in the Kamphaeng Phet province of Thailand.

His adopted daughter, Nong Cream, currently in Grade 3, studies at the same school.

Ms Ratree Chumwong, 55, has earned praise, a certificate of honour and might get her part-time status turned full-time.
World

Street cleaner in Thailand returns gold worth a year’s wage

Related Stories

Half-naked Pattaya tourist dangles from hotel window seconds before plummeting to her death

Man, 36, becomes first patient to die of Mpox in Thailand

Son of Spanish actor in grisly Thailand murder case led to sites where body parts were found

For Mother’s Day, Joe said the school would organise activities for mother-daughter pairs. This led to him dressing up as a mother for the day to prevent Nong Cream from developing an inferiority complex, or to feel left out.

@joey_kp

"แม่" ฉันก็เป็นให้แกได้555

♬ เป็นทุกอย่าง - Room 39

“Personally, I’m not ashamed because I love my child,” he said. “We do fun activities together.”

Nong Cream said she appreciated the gesture, and thought that the clip on TikTok was “cute and funny”. She didn’t feel embarrassed, even telling her father she wouldn’t mind if he did the same next year.

“This year’s Mother’s Day, I want to say I love my father,” she said. “Thank you, father, for raising me and making me happy.”

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

thailandMOTHER'S DAYparentingSingle Parent