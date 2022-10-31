Thousands of Instagram users worldwide report accounts being suspended

Many were complaining that their Instagram accounts had been suspended and they could not access it.

Instagram users worldwide experienced issues with their accounts on Monday night, with many complaining that they could not access their accounts.

More than 7,000 reports of outages were reported on website Downdetector up until about 10.15pm on Monday.

The hashtag #instagramdown was also trending on Twitter, as users took to the platform to put up posts about their technical issues.

Many users were complaining that their accounts had been suspended and they could not access it.

“Did anyone else’s Instagram just get suspended for no reason? And now Instagram won’t even bother to let you appeal, it just gives you an error?” said Twitter user @ModSquadMike.

In a post on Twitter, Instagram’s communications team said it was aware that its users have been experiencing issues.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience,” it said.

The Straits Times has contacted Meta, which owns the platform, for comment.