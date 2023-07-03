Tourists trapped for 30 minutes in 110m-tall revolving tower in Melaka

Menara Taming Sari can accommodate up to 80 people during each viewing session, which lasts about seven minutes.

MELAKA - Close to 40 tourists, including eight children, were trapped for 30 minutes in Malaysia’s tallest revolving tower in Bandar Hilir on Sunday evening.

Menara Taming Sari chief executive Azlan Abidin said the incident occurred at about 6pm on Sunday, with the 36 tourists 60m above the ground when the gyro tower had a mechanical glitch.

Menara Taming Sari, which translates to Taming Sari Tower, is Malaysia’s first gyro tower, measuring 110m in height. It provides a 360-degree view of the surrounding landscape and can accommodate up to 80 people during each viewing session, which lasts about seven minutes.

“There was also a tourist with a disability in the tower at the time of the incident,” he said.

Mr Azlan said all the tourists were rescued within 30 minutes and that no injuries were reported.

He added that the cause of the glitch would be determined later by the company’s technical team.

Meanwhile, Melaka Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Abd Rahim Ismail said his men rushed to the scene to oversee the rescue operation.

“The management of the tower used a supplementary motor to bring down the trapped tourists,” he said. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK