Transgender doctor who sexually abused patients deported to Malaysia

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR) - A Malaysian doctor who sexually abused patients after drugging them has been deported to Malaysia after her recent release from a North Island prison in New Zealand.

David Lim Kang Huat was convicted of indecently assaulting four young men when they were laid unconscious at a Hastings doctor's clinic in 2014.

All four victims were sedated with anaesthetic and told the Napier District Court in 2017 they awoke to find the general practitioner rubbing their genitals.

The most recent parole board decision stated that Lim will not be allowed to return to New Zealand.

According to a report by The New Zealand Herald, the 46-year-old Malaysian, who now identifies as female, served the entirety of her five-year sentence and continued to deny her offence.

Lim was served with a deportation order while imprisoned.

She received medical training in Scotland before arriving in Hawke's Bay, Napier in 2006 to begin medical practice.

On Jan 26, a parole board decision following a hearing at Tongariro Prison said Lim continued to deny her crimes and was untreated.

"Due to her continued denial, she has not completed any offence-focused treatment.

"Her engagement with psychological services was to develop a safety plan from a denier's perspective," panel convenor Tania Williams-Blyth was quoted as saying in her decision.

Williams-Blyth said Lim would be released on her sentence end date of June 1.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), the parent department of Immigration New Zealand, confirmed Dr Lim was deported on June 3.