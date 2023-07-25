Unusual hobby: Young people in China ‘rear’ mango pits as ‘pets’

Some “owners” also vouch for its therapeutic effect.

Most people would throw away the mango pit after eating the fruit. But not some youngsters in China who have decided to keep the mango pits as “pets” to “groom” them.

This recent trend has started gaining popularity in the country, with many showing off their new “pets” on various Chinese social media platforms.

They also share why they have picked up the unusual hobby, with some saying it gives them the same joy as raising dogs and cats.

Some “owners” also vouch for its therapeutic effect. They said they are able to relieve stress when they touch the washed mango pits, reported local media.

One of these “owners” is Ms Liu Xiaomeng, who keeps a “mango pit diary” which has 11 pages so far. The “diary” records the “growth” of the fruit.

The process of “raising” mango pits is not easy. First, the “owner” has to rub and wash off the excess pulp from the pit.

A toothbrush is later used to brush off the remaining pulp until the yellow colour of the mango pit is completely removed. The mango pit is later dried with a hair dryer and will be repeatedly exposed to the sun to avoid mildew.

Ms Liu now has two mango pits, affectionately named “Da Mao” – big hair – and “Er Mao” – second hair.

She said that she was surprised by the attention that she received from netizens after posting about her mango pits’ “growth” on Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu.

Besides “grooming” the mango pit, some young people wash the fruit to make it look like a willow, which can be used to make small handicrafts.

Some netizens find the hobby a waste of time, while others feel that the trend is nothing to be alarmed over.

One wrote on Weibo: “It’s good to be happy, it (the hobby) doesn’t hinder others, and it’s not illegal.”

Another wrote that grooming mango pits can be a “great pastime” as it helps people “feel soothed”.

There is also no need to criticise someone else’s hobby, the user added.