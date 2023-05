US woman earns $6,600 a month as an erotic content creator

The woman joined the website Fun With Feet during the pandemic and has been doing it full time for the last six months.

She slips off her shoes. Then her socks. What follows depends on what the client desires.

Chrissy, a 32-year-old erotic content creator, says she has had a range of requests.

One client requested a video of her running barefoot through mud, inspired by a scene in the film, The Hobbit.

For that little bit of cardio, she walked away with US$300 (S$400), according to a report on the Business Insider.

Chrissy creates content for the website Fun With Feet, where she sells photographs and videos of her “elegant” US size seven feet.

It started out three years ago as a means of making extra money.

But now that she averages US$5,000 in sales each month, Chrissy has been doing it full-time for the last six months.

Chrissy joined the website during the pandemic. That was when shifts for her jobs as a hairdresser and bartender were cut back due to social distancing measures and a lack of clients.

On social media, she started hearing about people making extra money through OnlyFans, an Internet content subscription service used primarily by sex workers who produce pornography.

But Chrissy was not comfortable with subscribers recognising her due to her other jobs.

“I really didn’t know if I was going to be back at work the next week. That’s when I started to explore other options and came across Fun with Feet,” Chrissy told Insider.

Her first post was a shot of her toes after she got a French pedicure.

On the website, customers can scroll through her free photo feed, and message her to request and buy custom content.

In the beginning, Chrissy spent most of her time chatting with her new followers. She built rapport with them through non-sexual conversations.

Now, however, she spends three to five hours a day, up to six days a week, maintaining her business.

A typical day involves shooting specific photo or video requests on her iPhone, Chrissy said.

They last anywhere between 30 seconds and five minutes, depending on the requests she receives and how much a client is willing to pay.

Chrissy said she charges between US$300 and US$500 for most of her customised content, and adjusts prices based on what is requested.

For instance, painting her toes a specific nail polish colour would cost a client US$300. For a pair of her used socks, clients are willing to pay at least US$500.

But she puts her foot down if a client asks for someone to urinate on her feet.

That said, Chrissy is experimenting with her content.

She has started including her voice in the videos – but only if a customer asks for content that has an erotic domination element to it.

And while she takes baby steps in that direction, Chrissy said she is not walking away from selling feet photos. Not anytime soon, anyway.